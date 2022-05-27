Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DELL. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

NYSE DELL opened at $43.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $277,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,792. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $3,696,402.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 327,907 shares of company stock valued at $17,145,029. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,537,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,788,000 after acquiring an additional 156,953 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after purchasing an additional 301,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after buying an additional 138,821 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,761,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,147,000 after buying an additional 737,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,238,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,897,000 after buying an additional 100,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.