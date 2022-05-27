Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Dell Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $6.97 or better EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.55-1.70 EPS.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.31. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $61.54.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,892 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $3,083,667.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 160,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,613,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

