Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.10 billion-$27.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.60 billion.Dell Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.97- EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Dell Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.14.

DELL stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.31.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $3,696,402.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 316.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 49,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

