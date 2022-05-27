Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.10-27.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.57 billion.Dell Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.97 or better EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DELL. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dell Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dell Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.31.

Shares of DELL stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.93. 6,530,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,464,373. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The firm has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $6,674,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $277,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 316.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 49,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

