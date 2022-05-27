Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Short Interest Up 170.0% in May

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 170.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WILYY opened at $20.58 on Friday. Demant A/S has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $30.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.42.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

