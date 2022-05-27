Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.19.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock.

Get Denbury alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Denbury by 227.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 480,971 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denbury by 704.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denbury by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Denbury by 84.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 519,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,529,000 after buying an additional 237,730 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Denbury by 25.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 285,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,051,000 after buying an additional 58,614 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $73.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.74. Denbury has a twelve month low of $60.45 and a twelve month high of $91.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 3.34.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. Denbury had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Denbury will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Company Profile (Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.