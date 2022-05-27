Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denison Mines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.46.
NYSEAMERICAN DNN traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.22. 106,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,861,356. Denison Mines has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.08 million, a P/E ratio of 61.03 and a beta of 1.94.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Denison Mines by 15.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 350,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 43,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.
Denison Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
