Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Lifted to “Buy” at TD Securities

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$2.50 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.23% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.80 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.52.

TSE:DML traded up C$0.06 on Friday, reaching C$1.59. 1,285,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,894,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38. Denison Mines has a 52 week low of C$1.17 and a 52 week high of C$2.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.83.

Denison Mines ( TSE:DML Get Rating ) (NYSE:DNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.34 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Denison Mines will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Denison Mines news, Senior Officer Amanda Willett sold 145,000 shares of Denison Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.86, for a total transaction of C$269,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns -95,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C($177,049.68).

Denison Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

