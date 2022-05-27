DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.69.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barrington Research cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.89.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,333,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,197,694,000 after purchasing an additional 477,563 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 536,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,411,000 after purchasing an additional 321,674 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,912,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,756,000 after buying an additional 181,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile (Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.