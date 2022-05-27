DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on XRAY. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,363. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $67.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.03.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

