Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the April 30th total of 38,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 117,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ DRMA opened at $0.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. Dermata Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $6.95.
Separately, Maxim Group cut their price objective on Dermata Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
About Dermata Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.
