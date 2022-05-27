Desjardins Cuts Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target to C$155.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from C$159.00 to C$155.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2022 earnings at $10.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.27 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.57.

NYSE:BMO traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.51. The stock had a trading volume of 16,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $95.37 and a twelve month high of $122.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.88.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 346.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

