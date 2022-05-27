Desjardins Weighs in on Bank of Montreal’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $13.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.45. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2023 earnings at $14.45 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.67 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$165.00 to C$149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$148.54.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$135.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$140.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$142.03. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$121.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$154.47. The stock has a market cap of C$90.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 34.74%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.