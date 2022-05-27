Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Short Interest Update

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,350,000 shares, an increase of 124.5% from the April 30th total of 25,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 26.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Desktop Metal news, CEO Ric Fulop purchased 128,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $525,708.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Desktop Metal by 498.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Desktop Metal by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 39.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Desktop Metal stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. 49,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,030,699. Desktop Metal has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $658.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.53.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 173.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $56.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Desktop Metal will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

