Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Posts Earnings Results

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 8.85%. Destination XL Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Destination XL Group stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $282.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.61. Destination XL Group has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

In other Destination XL Group news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 6,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $32,264.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,970,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,058,917.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ujjwal Dhoot sold 23,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $116,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,612 shares of company stock valued at $443,571. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,541,000. 50.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Destination XL Group (Get Rating)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.