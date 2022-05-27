Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $191.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $223.00 to $191.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BURL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.62.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $169.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $142.41 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 29.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,442,000 after purchasing an additional 28,096 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 121.0% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 37,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after acquiring an additional 20,585 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 27.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.1% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 580,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,513,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.