Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $29.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

M stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.72. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $269,349.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $162,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,635,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,603,000 after buying an additional 292,269 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 37.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 413,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 112,504 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,948,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,617,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 867,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,700,000 after purchasing an additional 87,206 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

