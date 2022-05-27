Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $12.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GPS. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on GAP from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on GAP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.51.

Get GAP alerts:

NYSE GPS opened at $11.12 on Friday. GAP has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.31). GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of GAP by 118.2% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in GAP by 111.5% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in GAP in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

About GAP (Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.