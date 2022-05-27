Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $86.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $108.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.87% from the company’s current price.
JACK has been the topic of several other reports. Gordon Haskett cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.
JACK opened at $68.87 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $122.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.08.
In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth about $106,700,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,866,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,289,000 after purchasing an additional 431,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.
About Jack in the Box (Get Rating)
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
