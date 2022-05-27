Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $86.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $108.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.87% from the company’s current price.

JACK has been the topic of several other reports. Gordon Haskett cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

JACK opened at $68.87 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $122.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.08.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.20). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth about $106,700,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,866,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,289,000 after purchasing an additional 431,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.