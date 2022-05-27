Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $225.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $340.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Workday from $360.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Workday to $230.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.93.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of WDAY opened at $168.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.37. Workday has a 52-week low of $157.49 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,681.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Workday will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total value of $50,007,387.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,900,295.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total transaction of $594,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855 in the last ninety days. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.