Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Autogrill (OTC:ATGSY) Price Target to €6.80

Autogrill (OTC:ATGSY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €6.50 ($6.91) to €6.80 ($7.23) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTC ATGSY remained flat at $C$6.69 during trading hours on Friday. Autogrill has a 52 week low of C$6.00 and a 52 week high of C$12.00.
About Autogrill (Get Rating)
