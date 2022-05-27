Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Autogrill (OTC:ATGSY) Price Target to €6.80

Autogrill (OTC:ATGSY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €6.50 ($6.91) to €6.80 ($7.23) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTC ATGSY remained flat at $C$6.69 during trading hours on Friday. Autogrill has a 52 week low of C$6.00 and a 52 week high of C$12.00.

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company manages approximately 3,300 points of sale that are operated through concessions at airports, motorway rest stops, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets.

