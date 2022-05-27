Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates GBX 225 Price Target for Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 225 ($2.83) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 72.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.89) to GBX 145 ($1.82) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 147 ($1.85) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.08) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.27) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 167.85 ($2.11).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 130.30 ($1.64) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 125.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 122.42. The company has a market cap of £36.80 billion and a PE ratio of 21.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.78).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

