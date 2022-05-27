Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €6.30 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) received a €6.30 ($6.70) target price from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($4.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €5.70 ($6.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.38) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.51) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €7.03 ($7.48).

ETR LHA traded up €0.35 ($0.37) during trading on Friday, hitting €6.85 ($7.29). 2,813,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €5.24 ($5.57) and a 12-month high of €11.25 ($11.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of €7.07 and a 200-day moving average of €6.80.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

