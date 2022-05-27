Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €8.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) received a €8.00 ($8.51) price objective from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.79% from the stock’s current price.

LHA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($4.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.70) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays set a €5.70 ($6.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.51) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €7.03 ($7.48).

ETR LHA opened at €6.85 ($7.29) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion and a PE ratio of -3.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of €7.07 and a 200 day moving average of €6.80. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €5.24 ($5.57) and a 1 year high of €11.25 ($11.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

