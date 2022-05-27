Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) PT Raised to €8.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €7.90 ($8.40) to €8.00 ($8.51) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.65 ($7.07) to €7.25 ($7.71) in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.53) to €5.70 ($6.06) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €5.50 ($5.85) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.00 ($6.38) to €7.00 ($7.45) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.95.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 55,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $13.86.

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 43.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Lufthansa (Get Rating)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.