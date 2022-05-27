Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Short Interest Down 56.8% in May

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the April 30th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on DPSGY. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €65.00 ($69.15) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($79.79) to €71.00 ($75.53) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Deutsche Post from €63.66 ($67.72) to €52.00 ($55.32) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($79.79) to €74.00 ($78.72) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Deutsche Post from €59.00 ($62.77) to €54.00 ($57.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.84.

OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.20. Deutsche Post has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $72.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.67.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $25.35 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.4316 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.38%. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

