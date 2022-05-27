Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €42.50 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been given a €42.50 ($45.21) price objective by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($63.83) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($53.19) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($57.45) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($68.09) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.20 ($67.23) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €60.31 ($64.16).

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €37.88 ($40.30) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €41.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is €48.21. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($32.47) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($43.96).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

