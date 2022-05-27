Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) received a €64.00 ($68.09) target price from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 68.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.20 ($67.23) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($55.32) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($53.19) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($60.64) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($62.77) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €60.31 ($64.16).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

FRA:DPW traded up €0.79 ($0.84) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €37.88 ($40.30). 2,270,796 shares of the stock traded hands. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($32.47) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($43.96). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €41.01 and a 200 day moving average price of €48.21.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.