Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,850 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 3,850 ($48.45) price target by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DGE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($49.08) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.23) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,700 ($59.14) target price on Diageo in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a GBX 4,600 ($57.88) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,091.18 ($51.48).

LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,628.50 ($45.66) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,851.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,807.57. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($41.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,110 ($51.72). The company has a market capitalization of £83.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,007 ($50.42) per share, for a total transaction of £8,254.42 ($10,386.84). Insiders have acquired 664 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,333 over the last quarter.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

