Diageo (NYSE:DEO) PT Lowered to $207.00

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to $207.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($39.01) to GBX 3,200 ($40.27) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($60.40) to GBX 4,700 ($59.14) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($53.48) to GBX 4,500 ($56.63) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.63) to GBX 4,700 ($59.14) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,535.14.

NYSE DEO traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.42. 16,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,005. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.03 and its 200-day moving average is $202.10. Diageo has a 1 year low of $175.46 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Diageo by 81.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Diageo by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 432.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

