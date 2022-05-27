Diana Shipping Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diana Shipping in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DSX. StockNews.com cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

DSX stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $572.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,429,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 126,400 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

