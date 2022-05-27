DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $13.68 Per Share (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $13.68 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $14.38.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. OTR Global cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $170.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $113.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.58.

DKS stock opened at $84.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.89 and a 200-day moving average of $108.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $996,333.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $290,671.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,989,000 after purchasing an additional 246,201 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 32,564 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,713,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods (Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.