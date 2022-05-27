DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $3.55 Per Share

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2024 earnings at $12.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DKS. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $170.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.58.

Shares of DKS opened at $84.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 10,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $1,054,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,571.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $996,333.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002. 32.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

