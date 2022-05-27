Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $336.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) will post sales of $336.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $334.80 million to $338.20 million. Digital Turbine posted sales of $95.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 253.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Digital Turbine.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APPS. Macquarie dropped their price target on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

APPS opened at $25.04 on Friday. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $93.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.34.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Digital Turbine by 675.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

