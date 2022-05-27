Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 360 ($4.53) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.20% from the company’s previous close.

DLG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 370 ($4.66) to GBX 315 ($3.96) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Direct Line Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 335 ($4.22) to GBX 300 ($3.78) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 323 ($4.06) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.15) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 306 ($3.85) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 324.89 ($4.09).

Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 260.50 ($3.28) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.55. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 231.10 ($2.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 319.40 ($4.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 259.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 276.10.

In other news, insider Neil Manser sold 27,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.45), for a total value of £74,911.60 ($94,264.00).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

