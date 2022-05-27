Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Down 54.4% in May

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the April 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Disco stock opened at $53.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.21. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.20. Disco has a one year low of $46.04 and a one year high of $66.54.

Get Disco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.