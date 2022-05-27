Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of DENR stock remained flat at $$0.11 during trading on Friday. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11. Discovery Energy has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.17.

About Discovery Energy

Discovery Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It holds a 100% working interest in the petroleum exploration license 512 prospect covering an area of 584,651 gross acres located in South Australia. The company was formerly known as Santos Resource Corp.

