Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of DENR stock remained flat at $$0.11 during trading on Friday. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11. Discovery Energy has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.17.
About Discovery Energy (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Discovery Energy (DENR)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.