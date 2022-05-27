DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Update

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the April 30th total of 134,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 655,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DNP opened at $11.39 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 85.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

