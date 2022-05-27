Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.20.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Dollar General to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $7.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.82. The company had a trading volume of 59,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,207. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.