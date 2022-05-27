Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given New $178.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial to $178.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim increased their target price on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.23. 136,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,837. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 438,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,155,000 after purchasing an additional 73,405 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,009,000 after buying an additional 1,854,704 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

