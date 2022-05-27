Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given New $187.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.45.

Shares of DLTR opened at $162.15 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.05 and a 200-day moving average of $144.81.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

