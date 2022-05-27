Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Guggenheim to $185.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DLTR. Barclays increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

DLTR stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.23. The company had a trading volume of 136,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,837. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 40.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,459,000 after purchasing an additional 820,125 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after buying an additional 30,462 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $1,756,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 1,682.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 164,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,076,000 after acquiring an additional 155,009 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

