Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $30.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.66. Domo has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $98.35.

In related news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 26,360 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $1,307,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $100,259.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,393.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,410. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Domo by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Domo by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Domo by 60.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Domo by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

