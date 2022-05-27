Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $88.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 95.75% from the company’s current price.

DOMO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $30.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $994.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.06. Domo has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $98.35.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Domo will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $100,259.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,393.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 26,360 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $1,307,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,410. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 1,609.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 67,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 63,374 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Domo by 255.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Domo by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 691,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,315,000 after purchasing an additional 186,844 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 31.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 33,356 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

