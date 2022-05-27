Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(1.34)-$(1.26) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.48). The company issued revenue guidance of $315-$319 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $316.96 million.Domo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.34–$1.26 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Get Domo alerts:

NASDAQ DOMO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,792. Domo has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $98.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.66.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domo will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Catherine Wong sold 36,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $1,988,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 160,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,873,643.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $100,259.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,393.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,053 shares of company stock worth $5,441,410 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its holdings in Domo by 670.4% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 578,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,259,000 after purchasing an additional 503,483 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Domo by 2,362.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,958,000 after purchasing an additional 283,783 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Domo by 24.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,775,000 after purchasing an additional 276,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Domo by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domo by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,307,000 after purchasing an additional 149,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.