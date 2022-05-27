Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.35)-$(0.31) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.37). The company issued revenue guidance of $76-$77 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.56 million.Domo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.34–$1.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOMO. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,792. The stock has a market cap of $994.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.66. Domo has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.06.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domo will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 20,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $970,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $1,988,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 160,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,873,643.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,410 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Domo by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Domo by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Domo by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Domo by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Domo by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

