Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Donaldson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 36 years. Donaldson has a dividend payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Donaldson to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $51.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.66. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Donaldson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 11.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,214 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,130,000. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 38,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson (Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.