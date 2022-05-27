Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Donaldson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 36 years. Donaldson has a payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Donaldson to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Donaldson stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.66. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 336.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 14,092 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 399,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,673,000 after acquiring an additional 65,983 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 278,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

