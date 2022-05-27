DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) General Counsel Tia Sherringham Sells 10,255 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 10,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $684,726.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 167,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,214,622.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tia Sherringham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Tia Sherringham sold 9,051 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $583,970.52.

On Monday, April 25th, Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $55,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $71,212.50.

On Monday, February 28th, Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $63,431.25.

NYSE DASH traded up $4.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,753,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,026,065. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.04 and a beta of 1.02. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.60 and a 12 month high of $257.25.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They set a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $142.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.52.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in DoorDash by 834.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 142,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,807,000 after buying an additional 126,998 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 9.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in DoorDash by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,236,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,394,000 after buying an additional 229,899 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 21.5% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 121,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after buying an additional 21,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 153.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

