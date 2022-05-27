Dori Ginn Sells 10,000 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Stock

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $361,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 332,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,009,633.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dori Ginn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Range Resources alerts:

On Friday, April 8th, Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of Range Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $326,000.00.

Range Resources stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,594,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,941,153. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.99. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $36.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $986.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.47 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 45.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

RRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Range Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,208,601 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $185,761,000 after acquiring an additional 313,811 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209,030 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,034,433 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $122,566,000 after acquiring an additional 66,188 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Range Resources by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,614,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,813,000 after acquiring an additional 551,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Range Resources by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,322,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,941,000 after acquiring an additional 324,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources (Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.